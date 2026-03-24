No written complaint filed by Randhawa, claims warehousing corp director Jain

A top official in the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) said that Amritsar district manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, it didn’t file any formal complaint against the ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar but had conveyed the matter ‘verbally’. Family members of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) district manager hold candles during a candle march in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“We had asked him to file a formal complaint, but he (Randhawa) lodged a verbal complaint and insisted that he did not want to aggravate the matter further. We also offered him to transfer to the corporation headquarters in Chandigarh, but he asked for time to discuss the matter with the family,” claimed Gautam Jain, director, corporation managing.

Several letters purportedly written by Randhawa have been uploaded on social media in which the deceased officer has raised issues of pressure and harassment by the ex-minister and his father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this either by the department or any officer.

“We stand with the family,” Jain claimed, adding that he thinks the letters Randhawa wrote are with the family and were not dispatched.

“When the matter was brought to my knowledge, I counselled him and offered all the support,” Jain added.

The matter pertains to building covered godowns for grain storage being built by the state warehousing on behalf of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the private entrepreneurship guarantee (PEG) scheme in Khem Karan and Patti areas.

Jain said that the FCI had rejected the proposal made by Sukhdev Singh due to a technical discrepancy. “Reportedly, a high-tension power line passes over the godown structure, which has been built by Sukhdev Singh Bhullar,” he said.

Agriculture department principal secretary Rahul Tiwari, who is the head of Warehousing Corporation, is on election duty in West Bengal. Arshdeep Thind, who holds the charge in Tiwari’s absence, and agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.