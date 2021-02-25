IND USA
Nodeep Kaur case: Haryana Police accuse her of extortion, inciting violence before HC

The Haryana Police have accused labour activist Nodeep Kaur of extorting money from industrialists in Kondli area of Sonepat and inciting workers during a protest on January 12, in which seven cops were reportedly injured
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:12 AM IST

The Haryana Police have accused labour activist Nodeep Kaur of extorting money from industrialists in Kondli area of Sonepat and inciting workers during a protest on January 12, in which seven cops were reportedly injured.

In a status report submitted to the Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday, the Haryana Police also denied that the woman activist was physically assaulted.

The status report by Virender Singh, deputy superintendent of police (HQ), Sonepat, was submitted in response to suo motu plea initiated by the high court on February 12 on reports of illegal arrest of the labour activist. During interrogation she disclosed that she along with her associates Shiv Kumar and Sahil had formed the organization ‘Majdoor Adhikar Sangthan’ and they took brokerage from the labourers for providing them salary etc from the factory owners and extorted money from the owners, the police have claimed.

Police say the first FIR was registered on December 28, in which there were allegations of extortion of money from the owner and gherao of his private industrial unit, in which Nodeep Kaur and Sahil are accused.

On January 12 a unit in Kundli was gheraoed and staff manhandled by members of her group and here too complaint of extortion of money from the factory owner by activists under the garb of workers’ unpaid salaries were made, the report says adding that Nodeep Kaur was one of the agitators and she made a provocative speech during the protest saying that if police come to spot they will attack and beat them. Police reached the spot and tried to mediate but agitators got violent, which resulted in seven police personnel, including one woman constable, getting injured, the police told the court citing medical reports. Police have also given some videos to court, in which Kaur is purportedly shown inciting agitators and cops being beaten up.

‘Took brokerage from workers’

The court was further told on the day she was arrested and in her interrogation, she took names of Shiv Kumar, Sumit and Sahil as co-conspirators who along with her, took brokerage from labourers for providing them salary. Two FIRs have been registered for the incident of violence reported on February 12.

On the allegations of physical assault, the police say, she was medically examined the same day. Thereafter, she was presented before chief judicial magistrate to seek her judicial remand and before the CJM too she did not make any allegation of assault, the court was told, adding that she was straightway taken to judicial custody and did not remain in police custody even for a day.

“..false allegations are being made through a few social media platforms that ..(She was) falsely implicated and arbitrarily detained by the police. Further allegations (are being) made regarding her physical harassment in police custody as well in judicial custody. All these claims and allegations are baseless and have been refuted by district police,” the report says.

The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan, which took up the matter on Wednesday has deferred hearing for Friday in view of Haryana’s additional advocate general, Deepak Sabharwal seeking time for production of her detailed medical reports.

Medical reports points to injuries on another activist

The medical report prepared by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on the court’s directions have pointed towards injury marks on the body of another activist Shiv Kumar, who is also accused in these FIRs.

The medical examination was ordered upon a plea from his father Rajbir Singh, who had demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe the three FIRs in question and medically examine his son outside Sonepat.

The report says all the injuries are over two weeks old and were caused by a blunt object or weapon. He was lodged in Sonepat jail on February 2. The report says he has suffered two grievous injuries in the right foot and the nails of his left thumb and index finger show bluish black discolouration with tenderness. It also says there is possibility of his left foot and right wrist being fractured. As of injuries in lower limbs they are simple in nature, says the report, which in all lists seven injuries, further stating on psychiatric evaluation, he was suggestive of post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms and appeared sad and distressed with occasional crying spells.

