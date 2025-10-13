Nomination process begins for Budgam, Nagrota byelections

In the run-up to the November 11 assembly byelections for two vacant seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the nomination process for Budgam and Nagrota began on Monday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) said candidates can file their nomination papers until October 20 for the Budgam and Nagrota assembly byelections.

The scrutiny of nominations would take place on October 22, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.

Voting is scheduled for November 11 and counting will take place on November 14.

The Budgam seat fell vacant on October 21, 2024, after chief minister Omar Abdullah chose to retain Ganderbal constituency following his victory from both seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

The Nagrota seat was vacated due to the death of BJP MLA Devinder Singh Rana on October 31, 2024.