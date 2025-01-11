Non-bailable warrant out against gangster Passia in Chandigarh grenade attack case

A special NIA court in Chandigarh has issued an open-dated, non-bailable warrant against US-based gangster-turned Khalistani Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, in connection with the grenade attack at a house in Sector 10 on September 11, 2024. The two accused who lobbed the grenade, Vishal Masih and Rohan Masih, were arrested within a week of the attack. (HT)

After initial probe by Punjab Police had hinted at the involvement of pro-Khalistan leaders operating from Pakistan and the US, the case was transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a broader investigation into the larger criminal conspiracy involving cross-border connections.

In its FIR, lodged on October 1, NIA had named Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, invoking multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as well as various provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

The attack was allegedly directed by Rinda, who operates from Pakistan, and executed in coordination with Passia.

As per police, the attack was targeted at retired superintendent of police Jaskirat Singh Chahal, who was the station house officer (SHO) in Nakodar in 1986, when four Sikh protesters were killed in police firing. Until two years ago before the September attack, Chahal had been living on rent on the first floor of the Sector 10 house.

Police probe had suggested that Passia assigned the accused the task of targeting the residence of Chahal. Passia provided the accused with explosives, weapons and logistical support through his local associates in Punjab, and also arranged financial backing for them.