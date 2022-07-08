North India Powerlifting Championship: CGC’s Sandeep Kaur wins gold medal
Sandeep Kaur, who works as a gym instructor with Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, has won the gold medal in the 67-Kg category of the Federation Cup – North India Powerlifting Championship organised in Kapurthala by Punjab Powerlifting Association. Competing in the squat (145 kg), bench Press (62.5 kg) and deadlift (150 kg) categories, the Moga native lifted a total weight of 357.5 kg, emerging as the winner.
She was also conferred with the trophy of strongwomen at the competition, winning this title for the 8th time in her career. She is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Classic and Equipped Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship scheduled to be held in Auckland, New Zealand, from November 27 to December 4.
Tennis tournament: Aniruddh, Bhicky to face off in finals
Aniruddh Sangra and Bhicky Sagolshem on Thursday advanced to the boys' under-18 singles final during the ongoing AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Fourth seed Aniruddh upset second seed Yagna Pradip Patel in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and third seed Bhicky beat Svarmanyu Singh in straight sets in the semi-finals. Vanya Arora defeated second seed Radha Sadhra 6-3, 5-2 (conceded) in straight sets.
Chandigarh: PGIMER celebrates 59th Foundation Day
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research celebrated its 59th Foundation Day on Thursday. Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj were the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively. Ajeet and Deeya were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. Ajeet completed the explorer's Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with Deeya.
Fee hike: PU student bodies to hold protest outside V-C’s office on July 11
Various student bodies will hold a protest outside the vice-chancellor's office on Monday against the senate's approval of the proposed fee hike for 2022-23 session in its last meeting held on Tuesday. Student bodies including Ambedkar Student Association, National Students Union of India, Students For Society, Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Students Organisation of India issued a joint statement on Thursday stating that they outrightly reject the varsity's move to hike fees.
Reservation policy for promotion of non-teaching staff still hangs in balance at Panjab University
Even three months after the Panjab University senate's approval, the policy on reservation in promotion for non-teaching staff still hangs in balance. Prior to the senate meeting on March 27, the Punjab government had informed the university that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon.
Ludhiana | 12 shopkeepers challaned for use of plastic bags
A week after the ban on use of plastic items kicked in, the Ludhiana municipal corporation issued challans to 12 shopkeepers for using single-use plastic items and plastic carry bags on Thursday. The shopkeepers were made to pay up Rs 2,000 each for the violation. The drive was organised in BRS Nagar, Haibowal, Gurden Nagar and other areas falling under Zone-D of the civic body. The drive will continue in the coming days, said Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon.
