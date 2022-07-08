North India Powerlifting Championship: CGC’s Sandeep Kaur wins gold medal 

Sandeep Kaur, who works as a gym instructor with Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, has won the gold medal in the 67-Kg category of the Federation Cup – North India Powerlifting Championship organised in Kapurthala by Punjab Powerlifting Association. Competing in the squat (145 kg), bench Press (62.5 kg) and deadlift (150 kg) categories, the Moga native lifted a total weight of 357.5 kg, emerging as the winner.

She was also conferred with the trophy of strongwomen at the competition, winning this title for the 8th time in her career. She is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Classic and Equipped Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship scheduled to be held in Auckland, New Zealand, from November 27 to December 4.