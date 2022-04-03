North zone AG hockey tournament: Delhi thrash Himachal Pradesh 8-0, make it to semi finals

Riding on fine performances, accountant general (AG) Delhi thrashed AG Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the opening match of the North Zone Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 stadium on Saturday.

AG Delhi took the lead in the third minute when captain Sanjeev Sharma scored a field goal. The lead was further increased when Mithilesh Kumar scored another goal in the fourth minute. Led by impressive performances, AG Delhi players dominated the first half and were leading 4-0 going into the half time.

Though AG Himachal Pradesh tried to put up a hard fight, but AG Delhi did not allow them to take control. The talented team AG Delhi easily won the match by scoring its eighth goal through a penalty corner scored by Govind Singh Rawat.

AG Haryana will take on AG Punjab in the first semi-final clash while AG Delhi will lock horns with AG Uttar Pradesh in the second semi-final on Sunday.

The three-day tournament has been organised by accountant general Haryana, Chandigarh.