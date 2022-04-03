North zone AG hockey tournament: Delhi thrash Himachal Pradesh 8-0, make it to semi finals
Riding on fine performances, accountant general (AG) Delhi thrashed AG Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the opening match of the North Zone Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 stadium on Saturday.
AG Delhi took the lead in the third minute when captain Sanjeev Sharma scored a field goal. The lead was further increased when Mithilesh Kumar scored another goal in the fourth minute. Led by impressive performances, AG Delhi players dominated the first half and were leading 4-0 going into the half time.
Though AG Himachal Pradesh tried to put up a hard fight, but AG Delhi did not allow them to take control. The talented team AG Delhi easily won the match by scoring its eighth goal through a penalty corner scored by Govind Singh Rawat.
AG Haryana will take on AG Punjab in the first semi-final clash while AG Delhi will lock horns with AG Uttar Pradesh in the second semi-final on Sunday.
The three-day tournament has been organised by accountant general Haryana, Chandigarh.
-
Badminton Tournament: Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini enters semis
Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini stormed into the semi-finals in the men's singles category with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Punjab's Lakshya Sharma on the second day of the Scott-Edil Invitational Badminton Tournament on Saturday. The tournament was hosted by the Mohali District Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Federation of India at Shivalik Public School.
-
Hit-and-run accused held after high-speed chase by SBS Nagar DC
Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday caught a car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter after a 2-km chase. As he approached Langroya, he saw a Maruti Swift Dzire car hitting two persons on a scooter near a petrol pump and fleeing the spot. The car was finally stopped after a 2-km chase. He asked the police to take necessary action against the driver of the car.
-
6 months on, Chandigarh MC recovers fraudulently withdrawn ₹29 lakh
The Chandigarh municipal corporation has finally recovered ₹28.5 lakh, which had been fraudulently withdrawn from its saving account in October, 2021. The accounts department lodged an FIR on October 18 at the Sector 17 police station, and lodged a claim with the RBI ombudsman (authority for resolution of complaints). Six months on, the Bank of Baroda has restored the said amount to the Punjab National Bank Branch on the municipal corporation's building premises.
-
Smriti Irani keeps mum on Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh
Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani who was in the city on Saturday, refrained from commenting on the controversial Punjab assembly resolution on the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. Irani requested stakeholders to use the 'Mission Shakti' scheme implementation guidelines in their assessment. Asserting that woman and child development was an important pillar in the governance structure, the minister said coordination among departments is vital for implementation of the ministry's schemes.
-
Sand mining case: ED files chargesheet against Punjab former CM Channi’s nephew, aide
The Enforcement Directorate filed a charge-sheet against Punjab former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his aide, Kudratdeep Singh, alias Lovie, in the illegal sand mining case under money laundering charges at the special PMLA court in Jalandhar. The special PMLA judge, Rupinderjit Chahal has fixed the next date of hearing on April 6. Honey is presently in judicial custody at the Kapurthala jail.
