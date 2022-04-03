Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / North zone AG hockey tournament: Delhi thrash Himachal Pradesh 8-0, make it to semi finals
chandigarh news

North zone AG hockey tournament: Delhi thrash Himachal Pradesh 8-0, make it to semi finals

AG Delhi took the lead in the third minute when captain Sanjeev Sharma scored a field goal. The lead was further increased when Mithilesh Kumar scored another goal in the fourth minute.
Accountant general (AG) Delhi thrashed AG Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the opening match of the North Zone Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 stadium. (HT PHOTO )
Accountant general (AG) Delhi thrashed AG Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the opening match of the North Zone Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 stadium. (HT PHOTO )
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 02:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Riding on fine performances, accountant general (AG) Delhi thrashed AG Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the opening match of the North Zone Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 stadium on Saturday.

AG Delhi took the lead in the third minute when captain Sanjeev Sharma scored a field goal. The lead was further increased when Mithilesh Kumar scored another goal in the fourth minute. Led by impressive performances, AG Delhi players dominated the first half and were leading 4-0 going into the half time.

Though AG Himachal Pradesh tried to put up a hard fight, but AG Delhi did not allow them to take control. The talented team AG Delhi easily won the match by scoring its eighth goal through a penalty corner scored by Govind Singh Rawat.

AG Haryana will take on AG Punjab in the first semi-final clash while AG Delhi will lock horns with AG Uttar Pradesh in the second semi-final on Sunday.

The three-day tournament has been organised by accountant general Haryana, Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The badminton tournament was hosted by the Mohali District Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Federation of India at Shivalik Public School. At the start of the day, Abhishek Saini scored a 15-10, 15-13 win over Harjeev of Himachal Pradesh in the league stage before he outclassed Sharma in the quarter-final match later in the day to keep his title hopes alive in the tournament. (HT PHOTO )

    Badminton Tournament: Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini enters semis

    Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini stormed into the semi-finals in the men's singles category with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Punjab's Lakshya Sharma on the second day of the Scott-Edil Invitational Badminton Tournament on Saturday. The tournament was hosted by the Mohali District Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Federation of India at Shivalik Public School.

  • A car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter was held after a 2-km chase by the SBS Nagar DC on Saturday . (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Hit-and-run accused held after high-speed chase by SBS Nagar DC

    Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday caught a car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter after a 2-km chase. As he approached Langroya, he saw a Maruti Swift Dzire car hitting two persons on a scooter near a petrol pump and fleeing the spot. The car was finally stopped after a 2-km chase. He asked the police to take necessary action against the driver of the car.

  • Six months on, the Bank of Baroda has restored the said amount to the Punjab National Bank Branch on the Chandigarh MC’s premises. (Representative Image/HT)

    6 months on, Chandigarh MC recovers fraudulently withdrawn 29 lakh

    The Chandigarh municipal corporation has finally recovered 28.5 lakh, which had been fraudulently withdrawn from its saving account in October, 2021. The accounts department lodged an FIR on October 18 at the Sector 17 police station, and lodged a claim with the RBI ombudsman (authority for resolution of complaints). Six months on, the Bank of Baroda has restored the said amount to the Punjab National Bank Branch on the municipal corporation's building premises.

  • Smriti Irani, who was in Chandigarh, requested stakeholders to use the ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme implementation guidelines in their assessment. (HT PHOTO )

    Smriti Irani keeps mum on Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh

    Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani who was in the city on Saturday, refrained from commenting on the controversial Punjab assembly resolution on the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. Irani requested stakeholders to use the 'Mission Shakti' scheme implementation guidelines in their assessment. Asserting that woman and child development was an important pillar in the governance structure, the minister said coordination among departments is vital for implementation of the ministry's schemes.

  • The ED had arrested Punjab former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh on February 3 ahead of the Punjab assembly elections and it has been mandatory to file a charge-sheet against the accused within 60 days after the arrest in the PMLA Act. (HT Photo)

    Sand mining case: ED files chargesheet against Punjab former CM Channi’s nephew, aide

    The Enforcement Directorate filed a charge-sheet against Punjab former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his aide, Kudratdeep Singh, alias Lovie, in the illegal sand mining case under money laundering charges at the special PMLA court in Jalandhar. The special PMLA judge, Rupinderjit Chahal has fixed the next date of hearing on April 6. Honey is presently in judicial custody at the Kapurthala jail.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out