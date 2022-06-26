Northern Command chief reviews operational preparedness in Ladakh

The Northern Command chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi during his five-day visit to the strategic Ladakh region, reviewed operations preparedness of the Indian Army on the eastern and western sectors and asked the soldiers to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness, said officials.

General Dwivedi visited the region from June 20 to 24.

Though China has not yet vacated some parts of eastern Ladakh on India’s side of the Line of Actual Control, external affairs minister Jaishankar on June 19 said that India will not allow any unilateral attempt by China to change the status quo or alter the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On June 15, 2020, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action in a hand-to-hand combat with the PLA troops in the Galwan valley when the latter unilaterally tried to change the status quo in a bid to usurp Indian territory.

Since then, India and China remain engaged in talks to de-militarise the strategic region and de-escalate the tension between the two neighbouring countries.

“While interacting with troops in the forward areas on June 21, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Army Commander assured the soldiers of the nations’ support and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain high order of operational readiness”, said a defence spokesperson.

He also interacted with the ITBP troops deployed at Eastern Ladakh and complimented the bonhomie between Army and ITBP.

“Accompanied by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC Fire and Fury Corps, the General Officer, during his five-day tour, visited numerous strategically important locations, reviewed the operational preparedness, progress of infrastructural development, status of induction of new weapons and equipment and interacted with all ranks, veterans and veer naris,” said the spokesperson.

Gen Dwivedi joined the troops during International Yoga Day at forward locations and attended training-related demonstrations.

“He complimented the soldiers for incorporating yoga asanas into daily routine in the super high-altitude areas and harsh climatic conditions to combat psychological stress and fatigue. He also emphasised that the respiratory exercises of pranayama are extremely helpful to the soldiers in adapting to the rarefied atmospheric conditions, existing in the super high-altitude areas of Ladakh,” said the spokesperson.

He also visited Karu for reviewing the operational readiness of the formations in eastern Ladakh and interacted with troops at Phyang and Nyoma military stations to review the deployment of troops.

