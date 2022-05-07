Northern Command chief: Situation on LAC stable, various channels of communication now open
Army’s Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said in order to prevent smaller incidents escalating into bigger ones along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China have established various channels of communication at battalion and brigade levels in the strategic Ladakh region.
Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of North Tech Symposium at Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, Lt Gen Dwivedi said, “The situation on the LAC as of now is stable, but it is in the state of heightened alert. Why? Because we don’t want the situation which took place in April 2020 to be repeated. As a result, the deployment of force as well as equipment is calibrated in nature and we will make sure that any kind of misadventure by the adversary doesn’t take place again.”
The Northern Command chief said a slew of measures have been put in place to prevent the smaller incidents escalating into bigger confrontations. “To make sure that there is no irritant, which can turn into a violent situation, we have opened up various channels of communication at the lower level, that is battalion and brigade level, and have regular hotline exchanges,” he added.
“We have also stopped the system of body pushing, which used to be there earlier, and ensuring no physical contact,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.
“We sit down together at battalion and brigade levels and come to an amicable solution. As far as difference of perception of the LAC is concerned, it’s required to be handled at the higher level, that is corps commander or MEA level. These meetings keep taking place regularly as you are aware of the 15th meeting that was held on March 11,” he added.
“Earlier, we used to say Chinese have strategic patience. They are ready to wait. Now, the present India has come a long way. We also have strategic patience and are ready to wait,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.
“We must negotiate instead of letting the violence level get heightened again,” he added.
‘200 terrorists ready to be launched into J&K from across the border’
The Northern Command chief said that infiltration is drastically down, yet there are 200 terrorists staged across the border ready to be launched into Jammu and Kashmir.
In the hinterland, he said, 40 to 50 local terrorists were present.
“About foreign terrorists, we can’t say for sure as of today, but the way we have neutralised 21 such militants, it goes to show that the shelter which was being provided to them is going down with every passing day,” he added.
“Similarly, the number of local terrorists is also dwindling. They are also less trained and are found with pistols,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.
-
Three from Punjab killed in car crash at Jammu’s Nagrota
Three persons hailing from Punjab were killed in a car accident near Jambu zoo at Jagti in Nagrota area of Jammu district on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh, 32, of Moga; Sham Lal, 47, and Vikas Kumar, 38, both from Ferozepur. “The accident occurred at 7.30am when their Celerio car being driven at a high speed crashed near Jambu zoo. The driver lost control over the wheel,” said a police officer.
-
J&K Police recover incriminating material, sensitive papers during raids
Police conducted raids at Jammu's Gujjar Nagar and Dalpatian Mohalla and recovered several vital documents and incriminating material related to Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on Friday. “The raids were conducted at the residences of two accused Rayees Ahmed Malik and Mohammad Sharif Sartaj, who were evading arrest,” he added. “The premises of duo were searched by police teams in presence of executive magistrate during which several sensitive documents and incriminating material were recovered,” he said.
-
Gross injustice to candidates who worked hard: Pratibha on Himachal paper leak case
Newly appointed Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Friday termed the state government's decision to cancel the written examination for police recruitment unfortunate and said it was a gross injustice to the candidates who had been working hard. Pratibha said that for the last two years, more than 75,000 youths had toiled hard and their preparation has been wasted.
-
Pratibha a dummy president: Himachal BJP co-incharge
Himachal Pradesh BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon on Friday took a dig at the Congress, saying how could a party that can't decide on its national president run a state. Addressing a press conference here, Tandon dismissed the Congress' charge that the Jai Ram Thakur-led government was controlled remotely by Delhi. Hitting out at the AAP, Tandon said there was a total chaos in Punjab and Delhi under the AAP rule.
-
Union ministry of education moots ₹1,103-cr boost for Punjab under Samagra Shiksha scheme
The Union ministry of education (MoE) has proposed an outlay of ₹1,102.91 crore for Punjab for the financial year 2022-23 under the flagship Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education. The ministry has earmarked ₹707.73 crore for elementary education and ₹378.62 crore for secondary education whereas ₹16.55 crore has been proposed for teacher education, besides the State Council for Education Research and Training and the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics