Not even single genuine vote will be allowed to be deleted under SIR: Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not allow even a single genuine vote to be deleted in the state under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The SIR of electoral rolls is going to start from June 15 in Punjab and the Election Commission should address issues raised by all political parties in this regard, the CM said. (File Photo)

Warning against any attempt to engineer “fake votes” in favour of a particular political party, Mann asserted that AAP leaders and workers would remain stationed alongside booth-level officers (BLOs) at every polling booth across Punjab to monitor the exercise and prevent any irregularity.

The SIR of electoral rolls is going to start from June 15 in Punjab and the Election Commission should address issues raised by all political parties in this regard, he said.

“We do not want that negativity to be spread in Punjab that real votes are deleted and fake votes are made, or votes of supporters of some particular party are deleted or fake votes are made. We will ourselves monitor (SIR), our booth-level agents and our volunteers will be present. The vote of an eligible citizen will not be deleted, and for which, we are in touch with the ECI,” Mann said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He urged the Election Commission to carry out the entire SIR exercise with complete honesty, transparency and impartiality while ensuring that public objections are resolved without delay.

Clarifying the AAP’s stand on revision of electoral rolls, Mann said, “Names of deceased individuals or those who have permanently shifted abroad after acquiring foreign citizenship should naturally be removed from voter lists, but no genuine resident of Punjab should face harassment or denial of voting rights under any circumstances.”

Mann questions PM’s foreign visits

The CM criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appeal to people to postpone foreign travels when he himself did not stop going abroad.

Modi on Sunday in his address to the nation called for judicious use of fuel, postponing gold purchases and foreign travel due to the West Asia crisis. He urged the people to use the metro, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said: “First, the PM should stop his foreign visits. Where is he now? He has gone to the Netherlands. He will visit 3-4 more countries. He has asked people to avoid but he still went (on foreign visits). You are shutting down everything... do not buy gold, do not undertake foreign visits, work from home... why doesn’t the PM work from home?”

The CM also took on the BJP-led Centre for increasing prices of petrol and diesel. “We were to become ‘vishwaguru’ but we have become ‘vishwachele’. The war is happening somewhere else but restrictions are being imposed here. Why has no other country implemented it (restrictions)?” he asked.