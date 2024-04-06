Notice to Punjab on PIL seeking curbing of cops’ visits to HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Friday issued a notice to Punjab government on a plea seeking measures for minimising visits of police officials to the HC. A response has been sought by May 28. The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Friday issued a notice to Punjab government on a plea seeking measures for minimising visits of police officials to the HC. A response has been sought by May 28. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the plea from advocate HC Arora, approximately 600 Punjab Police officials visit HC premises every working day to present records in criminal cases.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“On the days they visit the HC, the public is deprived of their services for policing and investigation of cases. This also results in overcrowding on court premises. They are also a burden on the facilities available at HC premises,” the plea stated, seeking the adoption of Haryana government’s system wherein the advocate general’s office has devised a proforma which is to be filled and submitted online and contains all relevant information of criminal cases. The Haryana police officials, therefore, seldom visit the HC to assist the state counsels, which has resulted in saving of a lot of money, the plea said.