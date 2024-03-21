 Now, access free Wi-Fi at Punjab and Haryana high court - Hindustan Times
Now, access free Wi-Fi at Punjab and Haryana high court

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 21, 2024 09:10 AM IST

These include hybrid video conferencing in both the high court and all district courts in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, free public Wi-Fi in the high court premises, inventory management software (IMS) for district courts, and neutral citation phase-II (QR code)

In an effort to enhance accessibility of legal resources for advocates and litigants, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, the acting chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, inaugurated four information technology (IT) initiatives on Wednesday.

The launch of free public Wi-Fi within the high court premises aims to enable advocates to conduct legal research, access case files, and communicate with clients more efficiently. (HT)
These include hybrid video conferencing in both the high court and all district courts in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, free public Wi-Fi on the high court premises, inventory management software (IMS) for district courts, and neutral citation phase-II (QR code). The launch of free public Wi-Fi within the high court premises aims to enable advocates to conduct legal research, access case files and communicate with clients more efficiently.

Litigants can also stay informed about their cases and communicate with their legal representatives seamlessly, thus democratising access to justice by reducing financial barriers for those seeking legal assistance.

Justice Lisa Gill, chairperson of the computer committee, along with other members of the committee and all high court judges, attended the inauguration.

