Now, access free Wi-Fi at Punjab and Haryana high court

These include hybrid video conferencing in both the high court and all district courts in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, free public Wi-Fi on the high court premises, inventory management software (IMS) for district courts, and neutral citation phase-II (QR code). The launch of free public Wi-Fi within the high court premises aims to enable advocates to conduct legal research, access case files and communicate with clients more efficiently.

Litigants can also stay informed about their cases and communicate with their legal representatives seamlessly, thus democratising access to justice by reducing financial barriers for those seeking legal assistance.

Justice Lisa Gill, chairperson of the computer committee, along with other members of the committee and all high court judges, attended the inauguration.