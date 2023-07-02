Now, burglars strike at locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 28

In yet another break-in at a locked house, thieves made off with gold jewellery, laptop, television and ₹1,000 in cash from a house in Sector 28 B.

Chandigarh Police are scrutinising CCTV footage gathered from near the spot to nab the thieves. (iStock photo)

Complainant Manju told the police that the burglary took place on the intervening night between June 26 and 27 while she was away at her parents’ house in Ambala. Her brother discovered the theft on visiting her house.

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage gathered from near the spot to nab the thieves.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-26 police station.

