Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
With the direct bus, people commuting between Panchkula and Narnaul will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand and travel time would also reduce from nine hours to about five hours
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5.
With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours.
Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers. He said with the start of Ambala-Narnaul National Highway- 152D, the bus will cover the distance of 320 km in just about 5 hours. “This would not only prove to be convenient for the passengers but also save their time considerably,” he added.
At present, the Haryana Roadways has a fleet of 132 buses in Panchkula and 10 new long route buses are expected to be introduced this month. In addition, an arrangement of 25 new electric buses would be made for Panchkula soon.
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk
A transporter was attacked by the employees of Vipan Kumar's rival near Vardhman Chowk on Friday. The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.
Seven new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday revealed. No new virus-related death was reported. The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Ludhiana | Wife, her accomplice held for man’s murder in Hathur
A woman and her aide have been arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house.
Ludhiana | Man, 10-year-old son injured in roof collapse
A man and 45's 10-year-old son, Kaka were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed on a nearby house in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Saturday. The labourers were removing the supports of the newly constructed roof on the third floor when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kaka, 45, and his son Daksh, 10. Police will register an FIR after recording the statements of the victims.
