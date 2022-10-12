Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, farmers burning stubble in Moga to lose their arms’ licence

Now, farmers burning stubble in Moga to lose their arms’ licence

Published on Oct 12, 2022 01:58 AM IST

Deputy commissioner (DC) Kulwant Singh said, "Defaulters will be deprived of government facilities and face legal action. We will cancel the arms licence of farmers who burn stubble."

ByHT Correspondents, Moga/ Jalandhar

To dissuade farmers from stubble burning, the Moga administration has announced to cancel the arms’ licence of those caught engaging in the menace.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Kulwant Singh said, “Defaulters will be deprived of government facilities and face legal action. We will cancel the arms licence of farmers who burn stubble.”

“Besides, all government officials, who own land, are required to submit a self-declaration letter that they will not burn stubble. Every Numberdar, sarpanch and panch will also be held responsible for stubble burning cases in their areas. If any Numberdar burns crop residue on their field, he will be relieved from the charge,” said the DC.

He said departmental action will also be initiated against government employees found burning crop residue.

Schoolchildren to do their bit in Kapurthala

Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district administration has engaged over 35,000 government school students to motivate their parents to refrain from stubble burning. Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the aim is to not only generate environmental awareness among schoolchildren, but also to encourage their parents to do so.

