Now, get free mammography test at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16
In a step towards early detection of breast cancer, the UT health department has made mammography test free at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
Mammography involves low-energy X-ray of the breast to detect early signs of breast cancer. So far, it was being offered for ₹400 at the hospital.
“Breast cancer is curable with correct treatment if detected early. But most patients visit hospitals for cancer diagnosis and treatment at later stages, leading to higher mortality. The free mammography test will benefit patients, especially those from the economically weaker sections. This cancer primarily affects women, who are the backbone of society and we are committed to making every effort for their health and wellbeing,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.
Dr Singh added, “Patients must consult a doctor even if getting the test for preventive screening. Currently, around four to five women are advised mammography at the hospital daily, so the wait time is not long.”
If the mammogram detects possibility of breast cancer, the patient undergoes biopsy to confirm its presence, following which further treatment is suggested.
According to health experts, annual mammography is recommended for women aged 40 and over. Men who are at high-risk of developing breast cancer because of their family history may also get mammography.
23-year-old food delivery man killed in Dhakoli hit-and-run
A speeding canter claimed the life of a 23-year-old food delivery man on the Zirakpur-Panchkula flyover in Mohali's Dhakoli area on Saturday night. A native of Uttar Pradesh, the victim, Sooraj Chaurasia, lived in a rented accommodation in Dhakoli. Investigating officer Nirmal Singh said on Saturday night, Chaurasia was on his way to deliver food from Dhakoli to Mansa Devi. Chaurasia was rushed to the government hospital in Dhakoli, but was declared brought dead.
AAP govt should take steps to discourage caste-based crematoriums: Mazhabi Sikhs
Socially marginalised mazhabi Sikh community in Punjab is hoping the Aam Aadmi Party government to take steps to discourage the tradition of caste-based crematoriums in the villages of the state. Members of the community say like caste-based gurdwaras, separate crematoriums in villages speak volumes of the existing caste discrimination. Gurtej Singh, 56, from Jhmuba village said his village has separate crematoriums for mazhabi Sikhs and another for the rest of the communities.
Ludhiana | TADA accused among 4 held for robbing jewellery store
Three days after a jewellery shop in Gobindgarh village near Jugiana railway crossing was robbed, police arrested four men on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd, Daljeet Singh of Bajra Colony of Meharban, Rohit Jordan of Tibba area of Gurdaspur and Jatinder Singh of New Vijay Nagar. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the accused were nabbed on Sunday. Rohit is a pharmacist who was known to Daljeet.
Ludhiana | Four car-borne men fire at couple in road rage case
Four car-borne miscreants opened fire at a couple in another car after the latter asked to give way on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near Bachhittar Nagar on Saturday. Complainant Lakhbir Singh of Begoana village said he, along with his wife, was returning home on Saturday night when a car that was ahead of them applied brakes suddenly.
Ludhiana | Trader hurt in firing during clash between two groups; one arrested
One person was injured in a firing incident during a clash between two groups in Jiyalal Wali Gali of Moti Nagar on Saturday night. As per information, members of the two groups had gathered for a settlement meeting during which one of the groups opened fire, leaving one person injured. The rival group nabbed one of the accused while the rest of the accused managed to escape. Some people intervened for settlement between both groups.
