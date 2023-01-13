Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson booked for assaulting Pinjore woman

Published on Jan 13, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The controversial officer was also booked on May 8, 2022, for misbehaving with a nurse at the Panchkula civil hospital. Four days later, on May 12, he was again booked for two cases of assault in Pinjore. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Suspended Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson is in the dock again, this time for assaulting a 30-year-old woman after trespassing into her house in Pinjore.

Kalson, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station on Wednesday on the complaint of Bharti, a resident of Ratpur Colony, Pinjore.

Bharti alleged that on Wednesday evening, Kalson entered her rented accommodation in an inebriated condition and started hurling abuses. He commanded her to cook for him at his house and when she refused, he started assaulting her. He hit her in the face, causing a nose bleed. As she raised the alarm, he fled from the house, she alleged. He remains on the run, said police.

The controversial officer was also booked on May 8, 2022, for misbehaving with a nurse at the Panchkula civil hospital. Four days later, on May 12, he was again booked for two cases of assault in Pinjore. The same day, the Haryana government had placed him under suspension.

In August 2020 as well, he was booked for assaulting a woman after trespassing into her house in Pinjore. The officer was placed under suspension in April 2019 as well, for firing in the air during election duty in Tamil Nadu.

