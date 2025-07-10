Now, licence must for lifts at all public, private premises in Himachal

In an effort to improve public safety and accountability, the Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory to obtain approval and a licence for all lifts — whether installed in public or private premises. The Himachal Pradesh Lift Act also requires a copy of the registration and licence to be displayed inside the lift. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Public works secretary Abhishek Jain said on Wednesday that under the Himachal Pradesh Lift Act, anyone intending to install a lift must apply for permission within a month of its completion and obtain a licence to operate it.

Awareness about the Act was initially low, with only 1,000 lifts registered in the state till August 31, 2024. However, that number has now increased to 1,900.

Jain informed that individuals planning to install lifts can now apply online through ‘edistrict.hp.gov.in” and use the citizen portal for registration.

The process for registration, approval, and renewal has been fully digitised, including fee payment through an online gateway.

Under Section 13 of the Act, violation of the rules is punishable with a fine up to ₹5,000. In the case of a continuing contravention, an additional fine up to ₹500 daily, with maximum of ₹45,000 during which such contravention continues after conviction for the first such contravention. Subsequently, the licence of the lift shall be liable to be cancelled.

Jain added that inspections have significantly increased — from 750 by August 2024 to 3,500 by June 2025. The Act also requires a copy of the registration and licence to be displayed inside the lift.

Jain noted that the response from lift owners had been encouraging, with around 3,500 lifts currently operating across the state in hotels, government buildings, and other public and private establishments.

By August 2024, around 2,500 lifts were unregistered; now, only 1,500 remain. Notices have been issued to those who have not complied with registration or licensing requirements.

While the total revenue from lift registrations since the Act’s inception in 2009 stood at ₹7.5 lakh, a substantial ₹5.58 lakh has been generated between February and June 2025 alone.

Jain urged all individuals in the process of installing lifts or already operating them without a valid licence to register immediately in accordance with the Act.