Now, Ludhiana’s garbage collectors to scoot door-to-door on e-rickshaws
In a bid to encourage segregation of wet and dry waste collected from households, e-rickshaws were flagged off for door-to-door collection of garbage in ward number 41.
The civic body has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, 78 of which have been pressed into operation in different wards across the city in the first lot.
Officials said the contractor has been directed to expedite the delivery of remaining vehicles, which they said have separate containers to facilitate collection of segregated dry and wet waste.
Eighth such electric garbage collection vehicles were flagged off by local member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kulwant Singh Sidhu near Sangeet cinema on Wednesday.
Appealing to the residents to hand over segregated dry and wet waste to garbage collectors, Sidhu said e-rickshaw will save both time and energy of the garbage collectors who are currently using carts for door-to-door collection.
MC zone C commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, meanwhile, also appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic body to improve the city’s solid waste management.
Facing the heat of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the civic body is looking to improve the waste segregation measures in the city — which have to this point struggled because of a lack of infrastructure.
The proposal to deploy e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage was tabled after a civic body team including mayor Balkar Sandhu saw the same being used in Chennai during its official visit to study solid waste management last year.
Agri experts bat for policy to promote crop diversification in Punjab
The water level in the state is going down by 1 metre each year, while Green Revolution was “more of an un-green one”, as it ruined air, water and soil of the state. The experts including world food prize winner, Dr GS Khush, expressed that the state needs to diversify from paddy cultivation and opt for alternative crops, but diversification is only possible with assured MSP.
Iron box seized from inbound Afghan truck at Attari ICP
A suspicious iron box concealed under an inbound truck from Afghanistan was recovered by the Customs at the integrated check post Attari on Wednesday. The ICP facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. A spokesperson of the Customs said while rummaging of a truck carrying cargo from Afghanistan, a small metal box was noticed under the body of truck. As a precautionary measure, explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in.
Road accidents snuff out lives of four Ludhiana residents
In the first case, a 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car near Thakkarwal village on Pakhowal road. The victim, identified as Suklhdev Singh, succumbed to his injuries at the Deep Hospital during treatment. The victim's father, in his complaint, alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Swift car driven by Sukhman Singh of Ludhiana rammed into his son's motorcycle while trying to overtake him from the wrong side.
Family friend in net for killing Delhi woman, her daughter-in-law
New Delhi: A day after a 70-year-old woman and hBimla Devi's48-year-old daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police arrested a 21-year-old man, said to be a friend of the family, in connection with the case, officials said Wednesday. The semi-decomposed bodies of Bimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Dolly Rai were found early on Tuesday by Dolly's sons, Shashank Rai, 26, and Sarthak Rai, 24.
Under financial stress, Ludhiana jail warden held for stealing mobile phone on passenger train
A commissionerate police constable was arrested by Railway Police for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a railway technician on a passenger train. The accused, Deepak Kumar of Giddarbaha, Muktsar, was deputed as a jail warden. The complainant, Ajay Kumar, said he was travelling as a coach attendant on the Dadar Express on August 15 and had plugged in his phone for charging.
