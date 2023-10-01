Now, only 1-2% patients with gastrointestinal emergencies require surgery: PGI experts

Recent advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of Gastrointestinal (GI) Emergencies, have significantly changed the landscape according to PGI experts. This is marked by a substantial reduction from the previous 20 to 30% of patients needing surgical intervention for GI Emergencies — which has now come down to just 1 to 2%. PGI experts attributed the positive change to advancements like endoscopy. (Shutterstock)

Gastrointestinal emergencies, which include those related to gastrointestinal bleeding, acute pancreatitis, complicated gallbladder disease, complication of liver failure (bleeding, infection, hepatic encephalopathy), are an important cause for morbidity and mortality globally.

Previously, surgery was the primary approach for 90% of cases involving bile duct stones, but now, endoscopy is successfully resolving the issue in the majority of instances. Similarly, for pancreatitis infections, 80% of cases can now be effectively treated through endoscopy.

As outlined by Dr SK Sinha from the department of gastroenterology during a press conference on Friday at PGI, the prevailing gastrointestinal (GI) emergencies predominantly encompass cases involving vomiting with blood, where endoscopy is often the primary diagnostic and therapeutic procedure. The second significant emergency is pancreatitis, characterised by acute abdominal pain, vomiting, and stomach discomfort, posing a grave gastrointestinal concern. Lastly, there is the emergency related to bile duct stones, and all three are potentially life-threatening gastrointestinal emergencies.

Besides, food pipe tears can occur due to factors such as pressure, alcohol consumption and ulcers, he added.

Sinha emphasises that individuals should pay heed to warning signs such as blood in vomit or stool and seek immediate medical attention. Furthermore, if someone encounters jaundice along with a high fever and abdominal pain, it is crucial to promptly consult a medical professional.

The department of gastroenterology will be conducting a single-theme conference on Gastrointestinal Emergencies between September 30 and October 2, 2023. The national-level workshop will be attended by faculty and delegates from across the country. The workshop will focus on appropriate and evidence-based management of emergencies related to gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

There will be sessions such as intestinal obstruction, inability to swallow, severe manifestations of inflammatory bowel disease and foreign body ingestion dedicated to emergencies related to GI tract.

The seventh edition of the programme affirms the ongoing interest of the department in reducing the knowledge gap between first contact doctors who manage patients in emergency and experts.

