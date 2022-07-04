Now, pilgrims must register for Manimahesh Yatra
In a first, devotees undertaking the 14-day pilgrimage to Manimahesh Lake in Chamba’s Bharmour subdivision will have to register themselves with the district administration.
The pilgrimage to the glacier-fed lake will start on August 19 (Janmashtami) and conclude on September 2 (Radhashtami).
Deputy commissioner DC Rana said, “To ensure devotees’ security, a registration system will be introduced this year to keep track of the exact number of people undertaking the pilgrimage. Pilgrims will have to pay ₹20 per person for registration. The money will be used to provide basic amenities.”
“The trek has been divided into 13 sectors. Police and rescue teams, including State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, will be deployed at crucial points,” he said.
“Manimahesh Kailash Parikrama through Kugti village will not be allowed,” the DC said, adding that religious groups will not be allowed to organise langars on roadsides and eatables with plastic wrappings have been prohibited.
Around 3 lakh people trek to the oval-shaped lake, located at a height of 13,500ft above sea level, to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, each year.
The uphill journey starts from Hadsar, a small hamlet, which is around 12km from Bharmour town, and is considered to be as arduous as the trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
