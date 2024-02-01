Now, pollution panel issues final show-cause notice to Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has issued a final show-cause notice to the Chandigarh Golf Club, Sector 6, over environmental violations. Two notices had earlier been issued on October 16, 2023 and January 8, 2024. Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee has issued a final show-cause notice to the Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT File)

UT director of environment TC Nautiyal said the final notice has been issued as the Club continues to run a restaurant without prior consent to establish and operate it from under Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. “We have given them two weeks to comply, failing which action will be initiated,” he added.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Club also facing a string of show-cause notices from the UT administration over several building by-laws violations, demolition and revocation of the sanction plan, for which the hearings are underway before deputy commissioner of Chandigarh and Sub Divisional Magistrate (Central).

The fresh pollution panel notice read failure to comply with directions of CPCC will result in authorities disconnecting the electricity and water supply for the unit with immediate effect. The unit, the notice added, will be sealed with immediate effect and environmental compensation shall be imposed on you as per the directions of National Green Tribunal.

According to the notice, the Club is running a restaurant without prior consent to establish and operate it. It also highlighted construction of two buildings without prior consent, discharge of untreated wastewater into municipal drains without and the use of a 125 KVA rating diesel generator set that has outlived its life of 15 years.

“...It is obligatory to obtain consent to establish before establishing the unit and consent to operate before starting the operation of the unit from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, but you have failed to do so. Hence, you have committed an offence and rendered yourself liable for prosecution by contravening the provisions of Section 21 of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” it read.

Highlighting the punishment provision, the notice added, “Whereas whoever contravenes the provisions of above said rules be punishable with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to five years or with fine which may extend to ₹1 lakh or with both and in case the failure or contravention continues, with additional fine which may extend to ₹5,000 for every day during which such failure or contravention continues after the conviction for the first such failure or contravention,” it added.

Newly elected Club president Ravibir Grewal could not be contacted for comments.

Chandigarh Golf Club, established on August 25, 1966, has around 1,800 members.