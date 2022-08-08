Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, sanitary waste generated in Chandigarh to be scientifically incinerated

Now, sanitary waste generated in Chandigarh to be scientifically incinerated

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 02:26 AM IST
Chandigarh MC chief Anindita Mitra said that the city generates approximately 500kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day; the sanitary waste collected from households will be taken to three designated collection points, Material Recovery Facilities, from where the authorised processor of biomedical waste will collect it for scientific incineration.
The staff involved in garbage collection in Chandigarh has been provided with special dustbins which have anti-microbial linings to prevent growth of microorganisms from sanitary waste. (HT Photo)
The staff involved in garbage collection in Chandigarh has been provided with special dustbins which have anti-microbial linings to prevent growth of microorganisms from sanitary waste. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Now, sanitary waste generated in the city will be scientifically disposed of as the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has entered into an agreement with a firm for the same.

Chandigarh MC chief Anindita Mitra said that the city generates approximately 500kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day. “Residents wrap sanitary napkins in newspaper while discarding it but even then, there is prolific growth of microorganisms from this, which becomes a threat to human health. To avoid this, the staff involved in garbage collection has been provided with special dustbins which have anti-microbial linings,” said Mitra.

The sanitary waste collected from households will be taken to three designated collection points, Material Recovery Facilities, from where the authorised processor of biomedical waste will collect it for scientific incineration.

Mitra said strict action will be taken against those not segregating waste.

MC has already made waste segregation at source compulsory in the city and accordingly, residents have been told to segregate wet, dry, domestic hazardous and sanitary waste and the same is being collected separately through waste collection vehicles of the MC on a daily basis.

The civic body had issued over 400 challans in the past week for non-segregation of garbage at source.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Two accused of violence during the Agnipath protest at Ludhiana railway station had secured over 70% in Class 12. (Getty Images)

    Agnipath protest at Ludhiana railway station:Two accused of violence secured over 70% in Class 12

    Two of the total six youths who were arrested by Government Railway Police for allegedly rioting and damaging public property at the railway station on June 18 during the protests over the Agnipath Scheme, secured over 70% marks in their Class 12 Punjab School Education Board examination as per a recent report of Government Railway Police. Both the accused at present are out on bail.

  • A Ludhiana woman was gangraped in a moving car by the same accused twice in two years. (HT Filr)

    Ludhiana woman gangraped in moving car twice in two years, case registered

    Four car-borne persons kidnapped and gangraped a 32-year-old woman in the moving car before dropping the victim off near Kharar. The victim, a resident of Balloke village, said the same accused had gangraped her in 2020 as well. The accused, Barjinder Singh, Gurpreet Gopi, Sukhdev Singh Happy and Paramjeet Singh Pamma of Gudaspur, have been booked. The woman alleged that the accused had gangraped her on July 12. She then filed a complaint on Saturday.

  • In a bid to curb drug menace in the prison, the Central Jail has been given its own dog squad. (HT File)

    A helping paw to curb drug menace inside jail Ludhiana Central Jail complex

    In a bid to curb drug menace in the prison, the Central Jail has been given its own dog squad. The jail received three Belgian Malinois dogs, trained to sniff out drugs, on Sunday. Central Jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said following the repeated incidents of drugs smuggling, the government decided to provide dog squads to all facilities and thus, the three canines had arrived here.

  • A case was registered on Saturday night after a video of the incident went viral. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    MP man beaten up, stripped on suspicion of theft, say police

    According to the police, the incident took place on August 2 near the Narmada Food Processing Factory, when the manager of a food processing unit and three others caught hold of Aditya Rokade and beat him up.

  • Rural police arrested 11, recovered 5 gm heroin, 200 pills in surprise check in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

    Rural police arrest 11, recover 5 gm heroin, 200 pills in surprise check in Ludhiana

    Looking to bring down the growing problems of drugs, Ludhiana rural police carried out a special search operation in various areas of Jagraon, Raikot and Dakha on Sunday. The team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Satwinder Singh Virk inspected 25 houses in Jagraon city, while the team led by DSP Raikot Prabhjot Kaur checked 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out