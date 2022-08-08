Now, sanitary waste generated in Chandigarh to be scientifically incinerated
Now, sanitary waste generated in the city will be scientifically disposed of as the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has entered into an agreement with a firm for the same.
Chandigarh MC chief Anindita Mitra said that the city generates approximately 500kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day. “Residents wrap sanitary napkins in newspaper while discarding it but even then, there is prolific growth of microorganisms from this, which becomes a threat to human health. To avoid this, the staff involved in garbage collection has been provided with special dustbins which have anti-microbial linings,” said Mitra.
The sanitary waste collected from households will be taken to three designated collection points, Material Recovery Facilities, from where the authorised processor of biomedical waste will collect it for scientific incineration.
Mitra said strict action will be taken against those not segregating waste.
MC has already made waste segregation at source compulsory in the city and accordingly, residents have been told to segregate wet, dry, domestic hazardous and sanitary waste and the same is being collected separately through waste collection vehicles of the MC on a daily basis.
The civic body had issued over 400 challans in the past week for non-segregation of garbage at source.
Agnipath protest at Ludhiana railway station:Two accused of violence secured over 70% in Class 12
Two of the total six youths who were arrested by Government Railway Police for allegedly rioting and damaging public property at the railway station on June 18 during the protests over the Agnipath Scheme, secured over 70% marks in their Class 12 Punjab School Education Board examination as per a recent report of Government Railway Police. Both the accused at present are out on bail.
Ludhiana woman gangraped in moving car twice in two years, case registered
Four car-borne persons kidnapped and gangraped a 32-year-old woman in the moving car before dropping the victim off near Kharar. The victim, a resident of Balloke village, said the same accused had gangraped her in 2020 as well. The accused, Barjinder Singh, Gurpreet Gopi, Sukhdev Singh Happy and Paramjeet Singh Pamma of Gudaspur, have been booked. The woman alleged that the accused had gangraped her on July 12. She then filed a complaint on Saturday.
A helping paw to curb drug menace inside jail Ludhiana Central Jail complex
In a bid to curb drug menace in the prison, the Central Jail has been given its own dog squad. The jail received three Belgian Malinois dogs, trained to sniff out drugs, on Sunday. Central Jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said following the repeated incidents of drugs smuggling, the government decided to provide dog squads to all facilities and thus, the three canines had arrived here.
MP man beaten up, stripped on suspicion of theft, say police
According to the police, the incident took place on August 2 near the Narmada Food Processing Factory, when the manager of a food processing unit and three others caught hold of Aditya Rokade and beat him up.
Rural police arrest 11, recover 5 gm heroin, 200 pills in surprise check in Ludhiana
Looking to bring down the growing problems of drugs, Ludhiana rural police carried out a special search operation in various areas of Jagraon, Raikot and Dakha on Sunday. The team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Satwinder Singh Virk inspected 25 houses in Jagraon city, while the team led by DSP Raikot Prabhjot Kaur checked 18.
