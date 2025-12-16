NRI intake doubles at Panjab University

Panjab University (PU) has recorded a sharp increase in NRI enrolments this academic session, even as the university is set to revise its NRI admission policy following Supreme Court observations on quota misuse. Official data shows that 143 NRI students are currently enrolled across departments, more than double the 59 NRI students on the rolls last session. NRI students are enrolled in biochemistry, economics, laws, UILS, UBS, psychology, UIET, UIAMS and PU-Isser, with a higher concentration in professional and interdisciplinary programmes. (HT FIle)

NRI enrolment has fluctuated in recent years – 82 in 2022-23, falling to 45 in 2023-24, before a modest rise to 59 in the last session. The current jump represents a break from the uneven trend.

The rise comes amid heightened scrutiny of NRI quotas after Supreme Court remarks last year on misuse in medical college admissions, where seats were routed through extended relatives, including cousins. While the observations targeted medical colleges, PU is reviewing NRI admission norms. A formal proposal to narrow eligibility criteria has been submitted and is expected to be considered soon.

Foreign intake grows, footprint remains limited

The number of foreign national students has also risen, though the overall presence remains limited. PU currently has 48 foreign students, up from 24 last session. Of these, 22 were newly admitted, 26 are continuing, and another 26 are enrolled under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship programme. The remainder are self-financed.

Foreign students are enrolled across a wide range of courses including UIPS, DCSA, forensic sciences, biotechnology, UBS, psychology, UIAMS, UIET, microbiology, Gandhian and peace studies, Indian theatre, German language, Hindi and law. Most come from South Asia and Africa, with limited representation from North America. Countries include Canada, Afghanistan, Tanzania, Angola, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Malawi, Botswana, Thailand, Iran, South Sudan, Nigeria, Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Dean International Students, Kewal Krishan, said PU is working to expand outreach, especially for students from underprivileged backgrounds. “We are constantly trying to improve our efforts to reach international students, especially those from disadvantaged regions. This includes expanding our publicity through social media, drawing from outreach models used by private institutions. We’ll also be involving our current students in publicising the academic and financial opportunities available at Panjab University,” he added.