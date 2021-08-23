NRI shoots dead mother-in-law, injures wife in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur

An NRI opened fired on his wife and mother-in-law, killing the latter at Jhungian village under the Chabbewal police station on Sunday. The accused fled from the spot after the crime.

According to reports, accused Mandip Singh of Bharsinghpura village, had recently returned from the USA after three years and had gone to his in-laws house to see his wife Shavdeep Kaur on Saturday evening.

Around 6am on Sunday, he took out a revolver and opened fire on her and her mother Balbir Kaur.

Balbir died on the spot. Injured Shavdeep was rushed to a hospital by neighbours, who saw Mandeep escaping in a car.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said police teams were conducting raids to nab Mandeep and an lookout circular had been issued against him to prevent him from fleeing abroad.

“The motive of the crime is not yet known but on the statement of his wife, we have registered a murder case against Mandeep,” the DSP said.