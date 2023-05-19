Ahead of G20, NSG commandos carry out searches at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

In the run up to the Group of 20 (G20) round of meetings in the city, scheduled to begin from Monday, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out reconnaissance and searches at hotels at the city’s business nerve centre Lal Chowk. NSG commandos during a patrol at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

A group comprising the three forces conducted recce at the Lal Chowk, with police officers briefing them about the areas and adjoining localities. The commandos, according to locals, also searched some hotels at the business centre.

“The NSG commandos spent more than an hour at Lal Chowk along with local police and the CRPF and went inside a few hotels at the business hub. The commandos left after an hour,” a local shopkeeper, Manzor Ahmad, said.

The same comes a day after marine commandos on Wednesday also carried out a patrol at Dal Lake. Notably, the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of the famed lake will serve as the main venue of the G20 meetings.

Officials said the marines will remain stationed at Dal Lake till the culmination of the meeting and will carry out regular patrols across the city.

Police had earlier said the marine and NSG commandos will be deployed in Srinagar to provide extra security cover for the meetings.

Sharing details about the preparations after chairing a security review meeting, additional director general of police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar had said that the NSG team will be used to counter fidayeen attack along with Special Operations Group (SOG).

Director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday also carried out a security meeting that was attended by top officials of the security establishment.

Singh directed the officials for increased patrolling and night domination to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance. “He stressed on maintaining alertness for which he advised placement of ‘nakas’ and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in periphery and also stressed for ensuring all the possible measures to ensure security of vital installations and protected persons,” the police spokesman said.