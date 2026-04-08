Nuh MLA alleges ‘arbitrary fee hike’ by pvt schools, seeks action

Raising concerns over alleged overcharging by private schools, Haryana Congress Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed on Tuesday demanded strict action against schools financially exploiting parents during the ongoing admission process. The MLA alleged that private schools started “arbitrary fee collection” after reopening on April 1. (HT Photo for representation)

In a statement, the MLA alleged that several private schools in Haryana were openly violating education department norms by charging hefty fees under various heads, including admission charges, books, transport and other expenses.

“As the admissions for the new academic session are underway, a large number of parents are complaining that they are being financially burdened through multiple charges,” he said.

The MLA alleged that private schools started “arbitrary fee collection” after reopening on April 1. He alleged that the education department and local administration have failed to conduct inspection drives, allowing schools to sell books within campuses without issuing proper bills to parents.

He pointed out that the director of education, Panchkula, had earlier issued directions to all district education officers to ensure that only NCERT textbooks are prescribed in private schools as per rules. The MLA alleged that education has turned into a commercial activity under the BJP government, making schooling increasingly unaffordable for common families. “Even nursery class students are being charged high fees, while transport charges are also being levied at steep rates,” the MLA said.

Stating that government schools are facing shortage of teachers, he said that parents are being exploited by private schools. The Congress MLA said he will write to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, seeking strict action against schools indulging in alleged profiteering and demanded to curb arbitrary practices by private schools.