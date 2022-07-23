Number of wards may see slight increase in Ludhiana: Punjab local bodies minister
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said the delimitation process is 50% complete in all urban local bodies where municipal elections are due at the end of this year, while adding that the number of wards may see a slight increase in Ludhiana.
Nijjar was in the city on Friday to review ongoing works, including the project to clean Buddha Nullah and those being taken up under the Smart City Mission. He also conducted a meeting with MC officials and MLAs in Circuit House.
Nijjar said that the government is working to establish a single-window system at all MC and improvement trusts offices in the state for making payments, availing NOCs etc. He added that authorities have also been directed to constitute rapid action teams to deal with water-logging during heavy rainfall.
When asked about a proposal to install storm water sewer lines in the city, he stated that it is difficult, but they are working to make a comprehensive plan to deal with waterlogging.
The minister also assured that the department will thoroughly probe anomalies highlighted by MLAs and public in projects being taken up under Smart City Mission.
Speaking on the demands put forward by representatives of plastic industry and traders, Nijjar said the plastic ban cannot be postponed but the government is working to introduce alternatives. Also, discussions are underway to introduce compostable carry bags.
Policy to regularise illegal colonies in pipeline
Nijjar said that the government will not tolerate construction of illegal colonies in the state and a policy to regularise them is in the pipeline. He said the department will also clamp down on colonisers who have applied for regularisation but failed to pay dues.
Ludhiana: Man held for molesting stepdaughter
A resident of Gurbachan Colony, Lohara, was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting his stepdaughter. She said the accused is her second husband and her 17-year-old daughter from her first marriage lived with them. Her in-laws didn't believe her either. Shopkeeper booked for raping specially-abled girl A shopkeeper has been booked for raping a 10-year-old specially-abled girl in Ekta Colony The accused has been identified as Vivek Kumar, 21, of Ekta Colony.
Ludhiana: 2 yrs on, 7 booked for abetting trader’s suicide
Two years after a 45-year-old trader ended his life in Kabir Nagar, the Division Number 6 police lodged a case of abetment of abetment to suicide against seven people. The accused are a medical store owner, Gopal Sharma; owner of a milk dispensary, Ajay Dhingra; a cloth trader, a hardware store owner, Deepak Dadwal, Sunita Garg, Gopal Das, a grocery store owner and an unidentified scrap dealer in Sahnewal.
Ludhiana trader’s murder: Family blames police of inaction
A day after a trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, the victim's family blamed the police of inaction. They stated that unidentified assailants had attempted to murder the deceased, Balkar Singh, seven months ago, but police took six months to lodge an FIR. A murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects. The FIR had been lodged based on the statement of the victim's father, Ajmer Singh.
CBSE Class 10 results: Pratham Jain tops Ludhiana district
Pratham Jain of MGM Public School, Dugri, topped Ludhiana district with 99.8% in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 results declared on Friday. Pratham secured 499 out of a maximum 500 marks. While he scored full marks in English, Punjabi, mathematics and science, he got 99 in social science. Pratham is now pursuing commerce and wants to join his father's iron and steel business in Ludhiana.
CBSE Class 12 results: Anshika Chaudhry, Makkar top Ludhiana with 99.4%
Instead of following a time table, Anshika Chaudhry of Ryan International School, Jamalpur said she focused on topics to be covered. Anshika Makkar of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar and her elder sister are both preparing to become CAs. Four students secured the second spot with 99.2%, including Ekampreet Kaur from Blossoms Convent School, Arman Kaur Gill of DAV Public School, Pakhowal; Ishan Kapoor of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar and Reetanshi Kharbanda of Kundan Vidya Mandir. She loves to paint and play badminton.
