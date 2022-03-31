Nun rape case: Kerala govt, nun to file appeal against ex-Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal
Thiruvananthapuram
The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the move to file an appeal in the high court against the trail court verdict acquitting former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case.
The decision was taken by the cabinet on Wednesday. A spokesman of the government said it was keen to file an appeal at the earliest but was delayed due to pandemic conditions. “The prosecution has a strong case but some of the evidences were overlooked by the trial court,” he said.
The survivor also decided to file a separate plea in the HC. The special court in Kottayam had cleared Mulakkal of all charges on January 14 this year that triggered widespread indignation and the government had also made it clear that it will file an appeal against the verdict. He was set free citing lack of scientific and corroborative evidences and contradictory statements of the victim.
Former Kottayam superintendent of police S Harishankar, who headed the probe, termed the trial court verdict “unfortunate and unprecedented.” Later, a contempt of court case was filed against him by one of the followers of Mulakkal.
In police complaint filed on June 29, 2018, the nun, also a mother superior belonging to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab, said Mulakkal had raped her several times between 2014 and 2016. The case attracted national attention after five fellow nuns staged a two-week sit-in protest in Kochi seeking action against the bishop.
Though the victim filed a complaint on June 29, 2018, it took three months for the police to arrest Mulakkal on September 19, 2018.
Later, he was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (2) (indulging in sex by exhorting authority), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and unnatural sex. During the course of the trial, he had approached the high court and Supreme Court with discharge petitions, but both were turned down. Later, he was removed from the post of bishop by Vatican. After his discharge, though he approached Vatican, he is yet to be reinstated.
