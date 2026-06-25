‘Objectionable’ video row: Haryana BJP chief accuses Mann of deceiving people

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Archana Gupta on Wednesday demanded resignation of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of insulting Sikh Gurus and attempting to cover up the controversy through an allegedly fabricated forensic report. She claimed that efforts to manipulate evidence were exposed after facts emerged during investigations conducted by Haryana authorities. (HT Photo)

During her visit to Narnaul for a party workers meeting, Gupta alleged that a viral video purportedly “showing Mann consuming alcohol and sprinkling it on photographs of Sikh Gurus had deeply hurt religious sentiments”. She claimed that instead of apologising, the Punjab CM and his government tried to discredit the video and suppress the truth.

“Bhagwant Mann has insulted faith and the revered Sikh Gurus. A CM who has hurt religious sentiments and is allegedly involved in getting a false forensic report prepared has no moral right to remain in office,” Gupta said.

The BJP leader alleged that the AAP-led Punjab government and police attempted to obtain a favourable forensic opinion to declare the viral video fake. She claimed that efforts to manipulate evidence were exposed after facts emerged during investigations conducted by Haryana authorities.

“Preparing a false forensic report to protect a political leader is a serious offence and an attack on the integrity of the investigation process,” she said. Gupta praised the role of Haryana Police and the state government, saying they had acted impartially and helped bring the facts before the public.