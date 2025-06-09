Office in Sector 8, Chandigarh, burgled over midnight, 22,000 stolen

After an unsuccessful attempt to break the lock of the main door, the accused reportedly smashed a window to enter the premises and made off with ₹22,000 in cash and copper wire valued at ₹4,000
An office located on the second floor of an SCO (shop-cum-office) in Sector 8 was burgled past Saturday midnight, with a thief making off with ₹22,000 in cash and a copper wire worth ₹4,000.
Complainant Dilbag Singh Nain, 39, of Sector 21, stated that he owns an office at SCO No 54 in Sector 8. He added that approximately around 1.48 am, a thief gained entry into the SCO premises. After an unsuccessful attempt to break the lock of the main door, the accused reportedly smashed a window to enter the premises and made off with ₹22,000 in cash and copper wire valued at ₹4,000. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera.
The Sector 7 police station has registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including theft and trespassing.