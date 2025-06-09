Office in Sector 8, Chandigarh, burgled over midnight, 22,000 stolen

An office located on the second floor of an SCO (shop-cum-office) in Sector 8 was burgled past Saturday midnight, with a thief making off with ₹22,000 in cash and a copper wire worth ₹4,000. The entire incident of the burglary was captured by a CCTV camera. (HT Photo)

Complainant Dilbag Singh Nain, 39, of Sector 21, stated that he owns an office at SCO No 54 in Sector 8. He added that approximately around 1.48 am, a thief gained entry into the SCO premises. After an unsuccessful attempt to break the lock of the main door, the accused reportedly smashed a window to enter the premises and made off with ₹22,000 in cash and copper wire valued at ₹4,000. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera.

The Sector 7 police station has registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including theft and trespassing.