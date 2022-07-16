Officers hoping for change of power should be ready for surprises: Jai Ram
A day after Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur removed chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh and replaced him with 1988-batch officer RD Dhiman, he made a veiled warning to the bureaucrats in the state on Friday.
“Officers who are hoping for the change of power should know there will be surprises like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the BJP repeated its governments,” Jai Ram said.
Officers, he said, who are changing colours in the poll-bound state should see the fate of the those in UP.
The CM, meanwhile, also expressed hope that officers will continue to work zealously. “I expect that officers will continue to work with zeal till the time model code of conduct does not come into force,” he added.
It may be noted here that the Congress has been time and again warning that it would act against the officers who were working at the behest of BJP when voted to power.
Jai Ram had on Thursday appointed Ram Dass Dhiman as the new chief secretary.
Dhiman has superseded three IAS officers, including Subagh’s wife Nisha Singh, Ali Raza Rizvi and Sanjay Gupta. Subagh was appointed chief secretary in August last year in place of 1986-batch IAS officer Anil Khachi, who was then given the charge of the state election commissioner.
Jai Ram reportedly does not share comfortable relations with top bureaucrats. Vidya Chander Pharkha was the chief secretary during the Virbhadra Singh regime and was appointed as adviser after Jai Ram took over the reins of the state. Jai Ram replaced Pharkha with Vineet Chawdhary as his new chief secretary, who superannuated nine months later. Brij Kumar Aggarwal succeeded him and retained the post for almost one year.
Shrikant Baldi, the current chairperson of RERA, succeeded Aggarwal on September 2, 2019, and remained in the office till December 31, 2020.
Khachi succeeded Baldi, but was removed eight months later. Subagh had taken over the baton from Khachi.
Ram Subagh Singh has now been given the charge of principal adviser (administrative reforms), while Nisha Singh, additional chief secretary (rural development), has been appointed as the principal adviser (training) and Sanjay Gupta, additional chief secretary (social justice), is the principal adviser (redressal of public grievances).
Delhi L-G recommends suspension of former ADM over illegal land transfer
Lieutenant-governor VK Saxena has recommended the suspension of a Delhi government official, a former additional district magistrate (north) of the revenue department, over alleged irregularities in the transfer of forest land to private individuals in north Delhi, the L-G's office said on Friday. Nitin Jindal (DANICS), then ADM (North) under the revenue department of the government of Delhi could not be contacted for comments.
Punjab Police hunt for duo who fired RPG at intelligence office
Over two months after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the Punjab Police claim to be closing in on the two attackers. While Divanshu belongs to Haryana's Jhajjar, Deepak is from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had allegedly also used the duo to execute two murders — one in Maharashtra's Nanded (where the gangter-turned-terrorist's group is mainly active) and another in Amritsar.
AAP slams MCD move to increase trade and storage licence fee
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Durgesh Pathak has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi -- under the of the BJP-led central government -- has increased the trade and storage licence fee from ₹500 to up to ₹1 lakh. The AAP has demanded a rollback of the increased fee, to ensure a relief to the traders, said Pathak. Pathak claimed that the BJP is mainly targeting the small traders.
Karnataka to conduct workplace, door-to-door vaccinations: Sudhakar
The Karnataka government has prepared district-wise micro plans for conducting workplace vaccinations along with door-to-door inoculation drive to implement the 75-days Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav. All citizens above 18 years of age who have completed six months or 26 weeks after their second dose can avail the precaution dose, beginning on Friday and till September 30, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said.
Death toll from rain-related incidents in Karnataka rises to 33, says CMO
The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karnataka rose to 33 with one more death in Khanapur town in Belagavi on Friday, a statement from the chief minister's office said. According to the statement, the 15-year-old boy from Chunchawad village in Khanapur taluk died after a clay wall of his house crashed on him on Thursday night. The video conferencing was held from a private hotel in Devanahalli, the CMO statement said.
