Officers in Punjab asked not to leave work station without approval: Minister

The Punjab government has issued a letter to all the departments and instructed that no officer should leave his or her headquarter without the approval of the competent authority so that public work is not affected, said governance reforms minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday. The minister gave this information while responding to the call attention notice brought by AAP MLA Dinesh Kumar Chadha in the state assembly during the assembly session. (HT FIle Photo)

The minister gave this information while responding to the call attention notice brought by AAP MLA Dinesh Kumar Chadha in the state assembly during the assembly session. The MLA pointed out that some of the government administrative officers leave their station and go to their homes after 5pm due to which the public work is badly affected. Meet Hayer said that following the slogan ‘Government is for the people and by the people’ of the state government, the general administration department has issued a letter in this regard.