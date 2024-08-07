 Official arrested in wheat misappropriation case - Hindustan Times
Official arrested in wheat misappropriation case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 07, 2024 10:42 PM IST

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau says the accused was nominated in connection with a misappropriation case based on the evidence collected during the investigation and disclosure statement of the co-accused.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended Kawaljit Singh, posted as assistant food supplies officer (AFSO) in Tarn Taran. He had been absconding since March after being nominated as an accused in an FIR registered at the VB police station, Amritsar range.

Accused Kawaljit Singh is said to have fraudulently sold out the government stock of wheat worth 1.25 crore.

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, a VB spokesperson said the accused was arrested and nominated in connection with a misappropriation case based on the evidence collected during the investigation and disclosure statement of the co-accused. “He, in connivance with others, had fraudulently sold out the government stock of wheat worth 1.25 crore. He was produced before a court that sent him to one day police remand. Further investigation is under progress,” he added.

