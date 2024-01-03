close_game
Chandigarh News / Oil tanker owners' assn, transporters call off strike

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 03, 2024 10:10 PM IST

The Union home secretary on Tuesday assured AIMTC that before taking any decision on the provisions of the hit and run cases, the government would take them on board.

All J&K oil tanker owners’ association and all J&K transporters’ welfare association called off their 72-hour strike late on Tuesday, thereby bringing relief to people.

Oil tanker drivers raising slogans during a protest in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI file)

All J&K oil tanker owners’ association president Anan Sharma said, “Late on Tuesday, we called off our strike following an assurance by the Centre to All India Motor Transport Congress at Delhi. Following the assurance, we also resumed supplies to all fuel stations across J&K.”

All J&K transporters’ welfare association president Ajit Singh said the transporters too have called off their strike and resumed work following Centre’s assurance.

The 72-hour long strike was in response to the nationwide call by the AIMTC.

