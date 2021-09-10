Old ambulances parked at Ludhiana civil hospital on burglars’ radar

Ambulances dumped at Ludhiana’s Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital are on the radar of burglars, who have so far stolen their tyres, stretchers, batteries, hooters, medical support system and other parts as well.

A police post has already been set up at the civil hospital, but it failed to deter the miscreants. It may be noted here that the civil hospital authorities have not lodged any complaint with the police after the thefts came to their notice.

Due to this, the police did not take any action as they awaited a formal complaint to proceed further.

The ambulances were dumped in a corner of the civil hospital around 18 months ago after the vehicles were declared unfit for carrying patients.

The hospital staff, however, suspect involvement of drug addicts in the burglaries.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said she will mark an inquiry into the matter and stern action will be taken for negligence and not reporting the thefts to authorities and the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, in-charge of the civil hospital police post, said they have not received any complaint from the hospital staff.

“We will take action after receiving a formal complaint,” he added.

Interestingly, a car has also been lying abandoned near the civil hospital mortuary for the past one year, but no action has been taken to remove it. Thick vegetation has grown around the Mitsubishi Lancer bearing registration number PB-72-7373.

The police have, however, contacted the regional transport office for the details about the owner of the car.

The staff suspect that some miscreants could have abandoned the vehicle at the hospital after using it to commit a crime.