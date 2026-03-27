Omar Abdullah condemns ‘illegal war’ on Iran; urges PM Modi to intervene

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday condemned the “unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran” and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his influence to end the conflict in the interest of humanity. Chief minister Omar Abdullah arriving for the budget session of the assembly in Jammu on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Abdullah made the statement in the legislative assembly as the leader of the House after several National Conference (NC) members pressed for a brief statement. This was done despite opposition from BJP MLAs, who argued that the Iran crisis is an international issue outside the domain of the House.

“On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I strongly condemn this unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran. I express my deepest condolences over the loss of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates and all those who have lost their lives in this conflict,” the chief minister said.

“I also make a sincere appeal to our Prime Minister to use all available diplomatic channels and relationships to help end this war at the earliest. This will benefit not just us, but humanity as a whole,” Abdullah added.

Chaos, adjournment over dual demands

Prior to the chief minister’s address, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly was adjourned for half an hour as pandemonium broke out soon after the budget session resumed following a five-week recess.

Members from both the treasury and opposition benches stood up, raising slogans and disrupting Question Hour despite repeated appeals by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

MLAs from the ruling National Conference, Congress, CPI(M), and Independents, alongside the opposition PDP, raised slogans against Israel to condemn the assassination of Khamenei. Simultaneously, BJP members held placards demanding the setting up of a National Law University in Jammu.

Outside the House, NC MLAs staged protests expressing solidarity with Iran. NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq told reporters that the party and the J&K government stand united on the issue. “The way Khamenei was killed, the way he was martyred, no country has any right to attack another country. I think the top leadership of this country should condemn this,” Sadiq said.

Budget session resumes after recess

The budget session resumed in Jammu on Friday following a recess after its first leg, which ran from February 2 to 20. In the opening session, the chief minister presented the budget on February 6, and the House passed departmental grants after detailed discussions.

The current session will conclude on April 4, with March 30 and April 1 earmarked for private members’ bills, and March 31 and April 2 reserved for private members’ resolutions.