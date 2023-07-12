Omar: Hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with parliamentary polls

Former chief minister and vice-president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed happiness over Supreme Court’s announcement to hear the petitions challenging revocation of Article 370 on day to day basis.

(PTI)

Fielding media queries here, Omar said, “I am glad that the CJI indicated that the hearing will be held on day to day basis, which means that process will be completed soon and the judgment will be placed in front of people”.

On August 5, 2019 the BJP government had revoked Article 370 and 35-A that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The move saw the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two UTs—Ladakh and J&K.

“We are arguing the Constitutionality and legality of what was done on August 5, 2019 and not the politics of it. The politics of it will be argued in political arena,” said Omar. The NC leader further said, “Our case is strong enough and that’s why it took them four years to start the trial. Der aaye Aaye Durst Aaye (better late than never)”.

“Now, we should welcome it and better wait for hearings. Whatever will happen will happen within the Supreme Court. I feel that our case is strong and we can hope for justice,” he added. When asked wasn’t hearing petitions a sign of healthy democracy, he said, “Supreme Court is in Delhi, not here. Democracy is functioning in Delhi and other parts of the country and not in J&K”. The junior Abdullah cited glaring examples of missing democracy in J&K.

“How many examples you want from me of the way in which democracy is scuttled here. Absence of assembly elections for the past over five years, singling out J&K for delimitation of parliamentary seats when it has not happened in the country. This is all concerted effort to destroy democracy,” he said.

Reacting to home minister Amit Shah’s blame that Abdullahs and Muftis were responsible for 40,000 killings in J&K in terrorism, he said, “Let us assume for a minute that we are responsible but who is responsible for the killings after 2014”

He then recalled Pulwama suicide attack and terror attacks this year in Rajouri and Poonch.

“In the past two to three years, who is responsible for the targeted killings of Pandits and minorities in Kashmir. Neither NC is running the government nor does Congress and PDP. Then who is responsible? Is it LG, chief secretary, DGP, Army commander or Chief of the Army staff?” He also accused the BJP of being scared to hold elections in the region. “Chief election commissioner has clearly said and accepted that there is a vacuum in J&K and that vacuum needs to be filled but the EC is not given permission to hold elections here,” he said.

He challenged the BJP to hold assembly polls simultaneously with general elections next year and test the waters. “Let the Prime Minister hold elections in J&K and see what does people want. I can say surely if they hold elections today, BJP will not be able to win 10 seats,” he said.

Earlier, Former MLC and BJP leader Surinder Choudhary joined the National Conference, ending his over a year-long association with the saffron party.

