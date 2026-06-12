Omar calls on PM Modi; presses for early restoration of statehood

Days after the ruling National Conference (NC) decided to hold protest for statehood restoration in New Delhi, J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed several issues, including early return of J&K statehood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday, (@PMOIndia)

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After the meeting, Omar posted on X that he congratulated the PM for completing 12 “uninterrupted years in office”.

“Called on Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to discuss issues of importance to J&K including early return of statehood, the state of the economy, pace of development and promotion of tourism. I congratulated him for the landmark of completing 12 uninterrupted years in office,” J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on the X.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared pictures on X about the meeting.

The statehood is a major political issue in Jammu and Kashmir with all parties pressing the Centre to keep its promise of restoring it without any further delay.

The ruling National Conference announced last week that the party will launch a protest in New Delhi on the first day of the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament to press for the immediate restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision was taking during a recent meeting of NC legislators chaired by CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision was taking during a recent meeting of NC legislators chaired by CM. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, in the INDIA block meeting held in Delhi earlier this week, Omar had urged the alliance leaders to support and join the statehood restoration protest.

Since coming to power in 2024, this is going to be first time when NC legislators will hold protest in New Delhi for the statehood. Congress J&K unit held a protest last year for the same cause at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, however, NC did not join at that time.

During the meeting, the CM also discussed “the state of the economy, pace of development and promotion of tourism” in the UT with the PM.