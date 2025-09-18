Omar visits Poonch village to assess damage due to land subsidence

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited Kalaban village in Poonch district to assess the damage caused by land subsidence and Tharad in Udhampur district to take stock of the restoration works on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, said officials. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspects the flood-affected areas, on Wednesday. (ANI)

Following incessant rains in August this year that left a trail of death and destruction across Jammu region, land subsidence has damaged nearly 100 houses in Kalaban village.

Kalaban in Mendhar tehsil, near the Line of Control (LoC), has been experiencing land subsidence since September 11. Residents have been relocated to safe shelters.

Abdullah, who took a helicopter to reach the village, inspected various areas where land subsidence has damaged houses, roads and other infrastructure, officials said.

The chief minister met the affected people, listened to their grievances and assured them of full government support. He also directed officials to provide all necessary facilities for boarding and lodging.

Later, Omar Abdullah visited Tharad in Udhampur district to take stock of the restoration work of Jammu-Srinagar national highway.