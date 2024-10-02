On chancellor’s order, Patiala law university forms 2-member panel to break deadlock

Amid the ongoing protests, the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala formed a 2-member external committee on Tuesday to break the deadlock with the students who have been demanding the ouster of the vice-chancellor alleging that he violated the female student’s privacy during his ‘unannounced’ visit to the girls’ hostel on September 22. Students have been protesting at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala for over a week. (HT file)

The external panel has been formed on the directions of the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court who is chancellor of RGNUL.

As per orders Prof (Dr) Archana Mishra, vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat, and Giribala Singh, president of the district consumer disputes redressal commission, Bhopal will be members of the committee.

“It is hereby notified that, as per the direction of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and the Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, a two-member external committee has been constituted to mediate the ongoing dispute at RGNUL, Patiala,” reads the notice issued by VC Jai Shankar Singh. HT has a copy of the order.

As per the notice, the newly formed committee will visit the university campus between October 2 and 3 to take stock of the situation.

“All teachers, students, and employees are requested to cooperate with the committee,” the notice further read.

However, the protesting students have expressed apprehensions over the formation of the external committee and said that the panel has no representation from the student body.

“The VC himself selected the members to investigate the matter. The chancellor should have appointed the members of the external committee. We will continue our protest and boycott classes,” said one of the students, who didn’t wish to be named.

The students’ protests started after VC’s alleged ‘unannounced’ visit to the girls’ hostel on September 22, which students viewed as a violation of their privacy. Female students alleged that the VC entered their hostel rooms ‘without prior notice’, ‘invading their privacy’. They further claimed that the VC had questioned their choice of clothing.

VC Jai Shankar has denied the allegations and said that he visited the girls’ hostel along with female hotel staff to address the complaints of overcrowding.

Since the protest began Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has stepped speaking to protesting students on the phone.

Additionally, the Punjab state women’s commission chief had written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking the immediate removal of the VC.

Earlier, a nine-member committee comprising university faculty members had been formed to hold talks with the protesting students. However, three members of this committee resigned, and the negotiations between the students and the university administration failed to make any headway.