 On 'inauguration' spree; Bittu opens community centre in Ludhiana
On ‘inauguration’ spree; Bittu opens community centre in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 16, 2024 06:42 AM IST

On an inauguration spree, Congress member of parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday inaugurated Shaheed Udham Singh community centre in Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road.

MP Bittu was accompanied by former MLA and district Congress president Sanjay Talwar. (HT Photo)

He was accompanied by former MLA and district Congress president Sanjay Talwar.

This comes three days after police detained Bittu and Talwar at former’s residence near Nehru Rose Garden to deter them from reaching the community centre.

While releasing the picture of the inauguration of the community centre, Bittu said that they have promised the people of Ludhiana that they will complete all the projects initiated during the Congress regime and will hand them over to them.

He added that earlier they were busy in getting the sanctions, approvals and allocating budget for these projects and now it was time to showcase them. The community centre has special provisions for holding weddings with luxury rooms also.

Follow Us On