On Independence Day, Punjab food minister says youth key to more vaccination

Punjab food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu hoisted the national flag during a district-level function organised at Guru Nanak Stadium to commemorate the 75th Independence Day.

On the occasion, Ashu said that special emphasis is being laid on urban infrastructure development in the city. He said that work of ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, Halwara international airport, three bus stands, Dhanansu cycle valley, surface drinking water supply project, Pakhowal ROB and RUB, up-gradation of Mother and Child Hospital from 100 to 200 beds, is underway on a war-footing.

He also urged the youth to come forward and encourage eligible persons to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest to avoid the anticipated third wave of the disease.

The minister said to tackle the third wave, the state government has strengthened the health infrastructure by setting up ICUs, oxygen plants, new medical colleges, and recruiting new doctors and paramedics.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu unfurling the Tricolour during the function. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Ashu also disclosed that from 2017-2018 to 2021-22, Punjab procured 1,259.80 lakh MT wheat and paddy; besides, it has made payments worth ₹2,54,898 crore to the farmers. He added that 1.51 crore beneficiaries are receiving subsidized ration under the Smart Ration Card scheme and his department has launched the one nation one ration card scheme.

The minister also paid homage to national leaders like Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra, and others.

Meanwhile, Ashu took a salute during a march past by seven contingents of Punjab police (women and men), home guards, air wing, NCC (boys and girls), led by the parade commander assistant commissioner of police Randhir Singh.

Ashu also honoured around 36 prominent officers, doctors, NGOs, and persons from various walks of life for their contribution towards society amid the Covid-19 war. He lauded the civil, police administration, MLAs, municipal councillors, industrialists, NGOs, social and religious organisations for their collective untiring efforts in vaccinating around 17 lakh eligible beneficiaries to date.

He also distributed sewing machines and wheelchairs among needy people.