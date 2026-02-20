A 66-year-old man from Hoshiarpur’s Moonak Khurd village died of a heart attack while travelling on an international flight. Deceased Pargan Singh and his wife were going to Italy to visit their son. On way to meet son after 16 years, Hoshiarpur man dies on flight to Italy

The couple had boarded the Air India flight to Milan from New Delhi airport on February 16. Shortly after the plane took off, Pargan Singh started perspiring and eventually fell unconscious. Crew members tried to provide emergency health aid, but he could not be resuscitated.

Pargan Singh’s son Gurjit Singh brought his father’s body back to the village, where the last rites were performed on Friday.

Gurjit said that his parents had earlier taken the flight on February 15, but as soon as they boarded the plane, his father fainted. He was immediately removed from the flight and transported to a local hospital.

“The doctors said it was an anxiety attack and declared that he was fit to fly. A day after, my parents again took the flight, but my father died on board,” said Gurjit.

“I was ready with a bouquet to receive my parents who were coming to me for the first time in 16 years, but what I received was my father’s body”, he said.

“He was not flying for the first time. He himself worked in Dubai and travelled by air”, said Gurjit.