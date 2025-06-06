On World Environment Day, MC embarks on ‘Plastic-Mukt Chandigarh’ mission

The municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday launched a special campaign “Plastic Mukt Chandigarh” on the occasion of World Environment Day. The campaign was officially launched by city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and municipal commissioner Amit Kumar at the Sector 26 Grain Market. Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla launched a ‘Cloth Bag ATM’, offering eco-friendly cloth bags at a nominal cost of ₹ 10, at the Sector 26 Grain Market on the occasion. (HT Photo)

The highlight was the introduction of an innovative initiative called the “Cloth Bag ATM”. Installed by the NGO “I Hate Polythene”, the machine dispenses eco-friendly cloth bags at a nominal cost of ₹10, which is fully refundable upon return.

The mayor said this initiative aims to offer a practical alternative to single-use plastic bags and promote sustainable consumption practices. She added that Vikalp Stores will be established across local markets, serving as designated return points for the used cloth bags. This system will encourage a circular model of use, return and reuse to curb waste and promote environmental responsibility among citizens.

Kumar applauded the efforts of the NGO and directed it to include a QR code payment option to make the process more convenient for users. He emphasised the importance of adopting eco-friendly alternatives and said this campaign would go a long way in changing the attitude of the public towards plastic.

Area councillor Dalip Sharma said the reduction of plastic from daily life is only possible with the active cooperation and participation of the public.

The mayor and commissioner urged all citizens to come forward and support the initiative, making a collective effort towards building a sustainable and plastic-free city.

Pollution control committee organises cleanliness drive

A cleanliness drive on the theme “Beat plastic pollution” was organised by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) in collaboration with the administration’s department of forest and wildlife, and Panjab University’s Centre for Public Health, on Thursday. Aligned with this year’s theme “Ending plastic pollution globally”, the initiative was a call to action under the Union government’s Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) movement. The campaign was conducted along the Sukhna Choe drain in the areas of Bapudham and Kishangarh, mobilising around 70–80 volunteers, including students, environmentalists and citizens.

Kataria leads green initiative at PGGCG-42

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria led a green initiative by planting a sapling of the sacred Kalpavriksha at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Thursday. The governor also honoured 21 “Eco Warriors” — students, teachers and gardeners from seven government schools in Chandigarh — who have collectively been working to build green campuses and instil a culture of environmental consciousness. They were recognised for their efforts in promoting biodiversity, waste management and eco-friendly practices in their respective school communities.

BSF holds tree plantation drive

The Western Command of the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a tree plantation campaign and an environmental awareness programme at its Lakhnaur campus in Mohali on Thursday. The day-long event witnessed participation from over 200 BSF personnel, officers and their families, who collectively planted hundreds of saplings, including medicinal plants, on the command headquarter premises. Pramod Kumar Yadav, inspector general (HR and logistics), led the plantation drive and announced that the command would institutionalise monthly environmental activities and establish green protocols for all administrative functions. The initiative involved personnel from special director general headquarter and 101 Battalion headquarter who pledged to reduce single-use plastic consumption, implement water conservation measures and adopt sustainable practices in their daily activities.