Once a royal retreat, Pinjore Gardens now in ruins

Once a splendid Mughal-era retreat, the 17th-century Pinjore Gardens, also known as Yadavindra Gardens, is slowly losing its charm. Spread over 100 acres at the foothills of the Himalayas, the historic gardens were built by Nawab Fidai Khan during the early reign of his foster brother, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (1658-1707). Today, neglect and poor maintenance threaten its centuries-old legacy, leaving visitors disappointed. The garden’s famed water channels and fountains, once its highlight, are largely dried up and littered with plastic waste. (HT File)

The garden’s crown jewels – the Rani Mahal and Sheesh Mahal – remain closed to the public, their structures in urgent need of restoration. Visitors who once marveled at the intricate architecture now find crumbling structures and fading wall paintings that tell a story of neglect. The historic aura that once captivated tourists is gradually disappearing.

Toilets are in a shocking state. During a recent visit, one ceiling was leaking, leaving the floor wet and unsafe, while another facility was unhygienic and non-functional. Adding to the indignity, a woman was seen charging ₹5 for using the urinal, despite official claims that the toilets are free. Such conditions not only compromise visitor comfort but also tarnish the reputation of one of Haryana’s key tourist attractions.

The garden’s famed water channels and fountains, once its highlight, are largely dried up and littered with plastic waste. Scattered garbage and uncleared debris mar the green spaces, with only a handful of sanitation workers struggling to maintain the sprawling 100-acre area. Pre-Covid, around 25 workers were responsible for upkeep; now, just five to seven handle the entire expanse, leaving much of it neglected.

Safety is another pressing concern. An exposed low-level electricity meter inside the Jal Mahal and broken tiles in certain areas pose risks to tourists. Isolated walls have been defaced with graffiti, further diminishing the garden’s historic charm and aesthetic appeal.

Anil Kumar, AGM at the Haryana Tourism department, said the government has sanctioned ₹168 crore for renovation and beautification, including a new entry gate. Tenders are expected to be floated shortly. Kumar acknowledged staff shortages but emphasised that tourists must also play their part in keeping the gardens clean and respecting the historic structures.

Despite the decline, Pinjore Gardens continues to attract visitors, drawing around 2,500 tourists on weekends and nearly 300 on weekdays. A classic example of Mughal garden architecture, the gardens were later restored by Maharaja Yadavindra Singh of the Patiala dynasty and renamed Yadavindra Garden in his memory.