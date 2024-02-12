Once again, CHB charge given to UT adviser

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday assigned charge of the Chandigarh Housing Board to Rajeev Verma, adviser to the administrator UT Chandigarh, in addition to his own duties, thereby relieving officiating adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav of the charge. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday assigned charge of the Chandigarh Housing Board to Rajeev Verma, adviser to the administrator UT Chandigarh, in addition to his own duties, thereby relieving officiating adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav of the charge (HT File)

The post of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) chairperson has been vacant for the last five years and the charge has been given to different officers since March 2018. The last regular chairperson of the board was Maninder Singh Bains, who was transferred in March 2018, and since then UT advisers have been holding the additional charge.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Besides, with no major venture in the works and no complete project to show for in the past four years, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has not convened its board meeting for the past nine months. Last year, the board was able to convene just two board meetings in February and May .

Board member Hitesh Puri said, “Despite our requests to the authorities to hold a board meeting once in two months, they failed to convene. Most of issues remain pending, but authorities are not paying heed to it.”

Major projects, including the Sector-53 General Housing Scheme, were put on hold by the UT administrator. In October 2022, the Union ministry of environment and forest (MoEF) had stalled the board’s highly anticipated housing scheme at the Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park.