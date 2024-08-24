One dead, 2 hurt in separate firing incidents in Haryana

Two shooting incidents were reported from Rohtak and Rewari on Friday, leaving one dead and two injured. In a separate incident in Rewari, three bike-borne assailants barged into a property dealer’s office on Friday afternoon and opened fire at two persons from close range. (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

In the first case, a 35-year-old man, was shot dead by unidentified car-borne assailants at Gandra village of Rohtak.

The deceased has been identified as Rajiv alias Dhila Pehlwan.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the incident took place when Rajiv was returning from his fields on his bike. “When he reached the village bus stand, the car-borne assailants chased him and pumped two bullets into his chest. He was taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where he died during treatment,” he said, adding that closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident was retrieved.

The Sampla police are in the process of registering FIR against the assailants, the spokesperson added.

In a separate incident in Rewari, three bike-borne assailants barged into a property dealer’s office on Friday afternoon and opened fire at two persons -- Yogesh of Gokalgarh village and Ravinder of Shahlawas in Rewari district, from close range.

“The duo was rushed to hospitals in Rewari, where their condition remains critical. Yogesh had recently come out of jail in a murder bid case. He had a land dispute with some persons, and we are probing this case from a rivalry angle. The statements of the injured are yet to be recorded,” said Rewari Sadar police station in-charge Rajnish Kumar.

The SHO said that teams have been formed to identify and arrest the attackers.