One dead, five injured as speeding truck hits auto in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

A passenger was killed and five others were injured after a speeding truck hit an auto-rickshaw on the Dera Bassi railway flyover on Sunday. The mangled remains of the auto. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Bhagwan Lal, 32, hailed from Bihar and worked as a labourer.

Hari Narayan, brother of deceased, told police that he, along with his two brothers Bhagwan Lal and Sudhir, 28, besides his son Aman, 10, and friend Vipan Kumar, 32, were going to Ambala.

He said they worked as labourers at the Sector-26 grain market in Chandigarh and hired an auto-rickshaw for Ambala, from where they were to board a train for Bihar to attend a wedding.

As they reached the Dera Bassi flyover around 5.55 am, a truck hit their auto-rickshaw from behind, causing it to overturn. The driver fled the spot after abandoning his truck, Narayan alleged.

The victims were rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where Lal was declared dead and Sudhir was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Dera Bassi police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased’s body was handed over to his kin after autopsy. Investigating officer senior constable Balbir Singh could not be reached for a comment.