 One dead, five injured as speeding truck hits auto in Mohali’s Dera Bassi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / One dead, five injured as speeding truck hits auto in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

One dead, five injured as speeding truck hits auto in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 04, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Hari Narayan, brother of deceased, told police that he, along with his two brothers Bhagwan Lal and Sudhir, 28, besides his son Aman, 10, and friend Vipan Kumar, 32, were going to Ambala, when the mishap took place

A passenger was killed and five others were injured after a speeding truck hit an auto-rickshaw on the Dera Bassi railway flyover on Sunday.

The mangled remains of the auto. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the auto. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Bhagwan Lal, 32, hailed from Bihar and worked as a labourer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hari Narayan, brother of deceased, told police that he, along with his two brothers Bhagwan Lal and Sudhir, 28, besides his son Aman, 10, and friend Vipan Kumar, 32, were going to Ambala.

He said they worked as labourers at the Sector-26 grain market in Chandigarh and hired an auto-rickshaw for Ambala, from where they were to board a train for Bihar to attend a wedding.

As they reached the Dera Bassi flyover around 5.55 am, a truck hit their auto-rickshaw from behind, causing it to overturn. The driver fled the spot after abandoning his truck, Narayan alleged.

The victims were rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where Lal was declared dead and Sudhir was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Dera Bassi police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased’s body was handed over to his kin after autopsy. Investigating officer senior constable Balbir Singh could not be reached for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On