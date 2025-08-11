One dies of scrub typhus at IGMC,Shimla

A 34-year-old patient died of at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, officials said on Sunday. Scrub typhus is a disease that’s spread to people through bite of a mite and is caused by a bacteria known as Orientia tsutsugamushi. (File)

The patient was referred from civil hospital Rohru with sepsis and septic shock, and was admitted to IGMC on August 8. The patient had tested positive for scrub typhus on August 9 and died on Sunday in IGMC’s Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU).

Scrub typhus is a disease that’s spread to people through bite of a mite and is caused by a bacteria known as Orientia tsutsugamushi.The symptoms start around 10 days after getting infecscrub typhus ted and can include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash