Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

One dies of scrub typhus at IGMC,Shimla

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 03:32 am IST

The patient was referred from civil hospital Rohru with sepsis and septic shock, and was admitted to IGMC on August 8

A 34-year-old patient died of at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, officials said on Sunday.

Scrub typhus is a disease that’s spread to people through bite of a mite and is caused by a bacteria known as Orientia tsutsugamushi. (File)
Scrub typhus is a disease that’s spread to people through bite of a mite and is caused by a bacteria known as Orientia tsutsugamushi. (File)

The patient was referred from civil hospital Rohru with sepsis and septic shock, and was admitted to IGMC on August 8. The patient had tested positive for scrub typhus on August 9 and died on Sunday in IGMC’s Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU).

Scrub typhus is a disease that’s spread to people through bite of a mite and is caused by a bacteria known as Orientia tsutsugamushi.The symptoms start around 10 days after getting infecscrub typhus ted and can include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash

News / Cities / Chandigarh / One dies of scrub typhus at IGMC,Shimla
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On