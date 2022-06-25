One family, one flat: LIT asks Atal apartments recipients to surrender flats allotted to kin

Upon discovering instances of a few families being allotted more than one flat during the draw of lots for flats conducted by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) under the Atal Apartment scheme, the body has directed allottees to submit an affidavit as proof of the family getting only a single flat allotted.

The authorities said the families (husband, wife and dependent children) can only be allotted one flat under the scheme and will have to surrender the additional flats to the department.

LIT officials stated that while submitting more than one application to increase the chances of getting the flat allotment during the draw of lots was allowed, as per the norms, only one flat can be allotted to a family.

The body’s executive officer Kuljit Kaur said all allottees will have to tender the affidavits on ₹100 stamp paper duly attested by the magistrate, stating they have not been allotted more than one flat to the names of their spouse and dependent children. The successful allottees have to submit their affidavits with the trust by 3pm on July 15.

LIT conducted the draw of lots for allotting 576 flats (240 middle-income group and 336 high-income group flats) under Atal apartments scheme on June 16. The self-financed housing project will come up on 8.8 acres of land in Shaheed Karnail Singh nagar on Pakhowal road.

The Atal apartment scheme has been launched for the third time in the last one decade. The scheme was initially launched in 2011 when the then local bodies minister Tikshan Sood laid the foundation stone for the project wherein construction of 450 flats was proposed.

The LIT organised a draw of lots for allotment of flats with a delay of around five years in 2016 and even allotted 110 flats to residents, but the scheme was dropped in 2017 and the allottees were left a harried lot. The scheme was again mooted in 2018 only to be dropped again. Former chief minister Charanjit Channi again laid the foundation stone for the project last year.